Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:46 PM

777 51st St

777 West 51st Street · (757) 541-2839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 West 51st Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is an absolute must see, single family home located near Ghent on a quiet, dead end street. This property is filled with colonial charm and modern essentials.This home boasts porch swing, beautiful custom built ins, claw foot tub, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hard wood and laminate floors. Two bedrooms with a bonus room upstairs for an office or study as well as a bonus room downstairs that can be used as a nursery. Short distance from local breweries and restaurants, you do not want to miss out on this one!

Schools as follows: Larchmont Elementary (k-5), Blair Middle School (6-8), Maury High School (9-12).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 51st St have any available units?
777 51st St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 777 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
777 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 777 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 777 51st St offer parking?
No, 777 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 777 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 51st St have a pool?
No, 777 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 777 51st St have accessible units?
No, 777 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 777 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 51st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 777 51st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 51st St does not have units with air conditioning.
