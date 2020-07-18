777 51st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is an absolute must see, single family home located near Ghent on a quiet, dead end street. This property is filled with colonial charm and modern essentials.This home boasts porch swing, beautiful custom built ins, claw foot tub, dishwasher, garbage disposal, hard wood and laminate floors. Two bedrooms with a bonus room upstairs for an office or study as well as a bonus room downstairs that can be used as a nursery. Short distance from local breweries and restaurants, you do not want to miss out on this one!



Schools as follows: Larchmont Elementary (k-5), Blair Middle School (6-8), Maury High School (9-12).