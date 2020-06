Amenities

Love where you live! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in an established neighborhood is centrally located to military bases in the area. Minutes from the 264/64 highway access. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The house boasts an open floor plan, XL great room with wood burning fireplace and spacious bedrooms. Airy kitchen with island/breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. Newly installed wood floors in great room and dining room. Enjoy the huge entertainer's backyard with large professionally maintained in ground pool. Spacious patio with ample room for outdoor living. Also includes a garage style workshop/storage shed which is fully powered and has a complete slat wall system. Designated gardening area with numerous raised beds ready for planting. Pets considered on case to case basis. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21251