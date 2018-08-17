All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

537 W. 20th #201

537 West 20th Street · (757) 623-3003
Location

537 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 537 W. 20th #201 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
537 W. 20th #201 Available 07/01/20 537 20th Street W Unit#201 - SPACIOUS END UNIT CONDO IN GHENT WITH STORAGE AND A GARAGE! ALL BRICK, 3 STORY CONDO OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LIVING SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND BEDROOMS ON THE 3RD.WALK TO COLLEY AVENUE & 21ST STREET ATTRACTIONS! NO SMOKING, SMALL PET CONSIDERED W/ ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT.

Property available 7/1/20. Contact Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management,LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.

(RLNE5771899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W. 20th #201 have any available units?
537 W. 20th #201 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 537 W. 20th #201 currently offering any rent specials?
537 W. 20th #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W. 20th #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 W. 20th #201 is pet friendly.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 offer parking?
Yes, 537 W. 20th #201 does offer parking.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 W. 20th #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 have a pool?
No, 537 W. 20th #201 does not have a pool.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 have accessible units?
No, 537 W. 20th #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 W. 20th #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 W. 20th #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 W. 20th #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
