pet friendly garage

517 W. 20th Street #502 Available 08/01/20 517 W. 20th Street #502 - Spacious condo in Ghent with storage and a garage! All brick, 3 story condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living space on the 2nd floor and bedrooms on the 3rd. Walk to Colley Avenue and 21st Street attractions! No smoking. Small pet considered with additional deposit.



Available 8-1-20. Call Melissa Johnson at Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at 757-222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions.



(RLNE5831365)