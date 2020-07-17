3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous newly built home in the Norfolk area. This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open concept first floor plan to include a dining area, living room with fireplace and upgraded kitchen. Ascend to your luxurious master spa where you will find a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large master bedroom includes a spacious master closet for plenty of storage. 3 additional bedrooms share a hall bath with a double, granite vanity and tub/shower combination. All of this in an established neighborhood with access to interstates, bases, beaches & dining. A short 2 block distance you will find a park in the heart of the neighborhood. Come take a look and make yourself at home!