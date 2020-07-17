3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous newly built home in the Norfolk area. This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open concept first floor plan to include a dining area, living room with fireplace and upgraded kitchen. Ascend to your luxurious master spa where you will find a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large master bedroom includes a spacious master closet for plenty of storage. 3 additional bedrooms share a hall bath with a double, granite vanity and tub/shower combination. All of this in an established neighborhood with access to interstates, bases, beaches & dining. A short 2 block distance you will find a park in the heart of the neighborhood. Come take a look and make yourself at home!