Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:06 PM

3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue

3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue · (757) 751-0003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23509
Fairmont Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous newly built home in the Norfolk area. This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home boasts an open concept first floor plan to include a dining area, living room with fireplace and upgraded kitchen. Ascend to your luxurious master spa where you will find a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Large master bedroom includes a spacious master closet for plenty of storage. 3 additional bedrooms share a hall bath with a double, granite vanity and tub/shower combination. All of this in an established neighborhood with access to interstates, bases, beaches & dining. A short 2 block distance you will find a park in the heart of the neighborhood. Come take a look and make yourself at home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have any available units?
3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have?
Some of 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Saint Mihiel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
