1733 Ashland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1733 Ashland Ave

1733 Ashland Avenue · (757) 955-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1733 Ashland Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23509
Lafayette-Winona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1733 Ashland Ave · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath - This spacious 4 bedroom home has 3.5 baths and is 2500 sqft! It has been completely renovated and has an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has an island, new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate living space downstairs that has its own entrance and includes a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath in the hall. The master has an on suite bathroom and walk in closet. The back yard has a shed for extra storage. The application fee is $45.00 per adult, unless you are married or active duty military. We waive the app fee for active duty military and we only charge 1 app fee for married couples!! The security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.

Tenants pay for electricity, water and gas
Pet Policy: no breed or weight restrictions. $300 non-refundable pet fee for up to 2 pets. $450 for 3 pets (max allowed)
Please also visit our website WWW.LYNNHAVENMANAGEMENT.COM to apply or view other available listings!

The schools in this district are:
Willard Model Elementary
Norview Middle
Maury High

(RLNE5745240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Ashland Ave have any available units?
1733 Ashland Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 1733 Ashland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Ashland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 1733 Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 1733 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1733 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
