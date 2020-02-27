1733 Ashland Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath - This spacious 4 bedroom home has 3.5 baths and is 2500 sqft! It has been completely renovated and has an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has an island, new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate living space downstairs that has its own entrance and includes a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath in the hall. The master has an on suite bathroom and walk in closet. The back yard has a shed for extra storage. The application fee is $45.00 per adult, unless you are married or active duty military. We waive the app fee for active duty military and we only charge 1 app fee for married couples!! The security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.



Tenants pay for electricity, water and gas

Pet Policy: no breed or weight restrictions. $300 non-refundable pet fee for up to 2 pets. $450 for 3 pets (max allowed)

The schools in this district are:

Willard Model Elementary

Norview Middle

Maury High



