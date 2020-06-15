1513 W. 41st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME CLOSE TO ODU - Close to ODU. One story with hard plank siding with electric heat pump and central air conditioning. Electric stove with exhaust hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer are included. Carpets and hardwood flooring with blinds on windows and covered front porch. Pets negotiable with additional rent.



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JUNE 1, 2020. TO VIEW, VISIT THE AVAILABLE PROPERTIES SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.GIFFORDMGMTGROUP.COM. SELECT "VIEW DETAILS" AND THEN SELECT "SCHEDULE SHOWING". FOLLOW THE PROMPTS TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2321777)