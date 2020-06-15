All apartments in Norfolk
1513 W. 41st Street

1513 West 41st Street · (757) 583-1801 ext. 3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1513 W. 41st Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME CLOSE TO ODU - Close to ODU. One story with hard plank siding with electric heat pump and central air conditioning. Electric stove with exhaust hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Washer and Dryer are included. Carpets and hardwood flooring with blinds on windows and covered front porch. Pets negotiable with additional rent.

THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JUNE 1, 2020. TO VIEW, VISIT THE AVAILABLE PROPERTIES SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.GIFFORDMGMTGROUP.COM. SELECT "VIEW DETAILS" AND THEN SELECT "SCHEDULE SHOWING". FOLLOW THE PROMPTS TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2321777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 W. 41st Street have any available units?
1513 W. 41st Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 W. 41st Street have?
Some of 1513 W. 41st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 W. 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 W. 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 W. 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 W. 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1513 W. 41st Street offer parking?
No, 1513 W. 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 W. 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 W. 41st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 W. 41st Street have a pool?
No, 1513 W. 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 W. 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 W. 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 W. 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 W. 41st Street has units with dishwashers.
