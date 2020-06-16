All apartments in Norfolk
1416 Picadilly St
1416 Picadilly St

1416 Picadilly Street · (757) 778-7124
Location

1416 Picadilly Street, Norfolk, VA 23513
Shadywood East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious 3 Bedroom Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 238262

NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX
** DEPOSIT MOVES YOU IN (for those who qualify with good rental and income history)
Contact us before applying: 778-7124

3 bedroom on Picadilly Street ($1095)
CLEAN, AFFORDABLE & GREAT LOCATION

DUPLEX, Spacious 1000+ square ft, with large, fenced yard.

Looking for a CONVENIENT LOCATION, this affordable, spacious and clean duplex is in a great spot with quick access to the airport, I-64, shopping malls, and more.

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom duplex includes:
* Mini Blinds
* Ceiling Fans
* New Flooring
* Newly Painted
* Full-Size Kitchen
* Washer/Dryer hook-up
* Teachers, Divorces, and Nurses Welcomed.
* Sorry No pets.

Contact us before applying.
Call now to move in or hold a place.
Mrs. Folks (property manager)
757-778-7124
FIRST STEP - Come by our leasing office to fill out an application.
OFFICE ADDRESS:
6340 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk, VA 23513
We are located right next door to Norview Community Center
Office Hours: Mon. -- Fri., 10am-5pm; Saturdays 9am-2pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238262
Property Id 238262

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5658020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Picadilly St have any available units?
1416 Picadilly St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Picadilly St have?
Some of 1416 Picadilly St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Picadilly St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Picadilly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Picadilly St pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Picadilly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1416 Picadilly St offer parking?
No, 1416 Picadilly St does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Picadilly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Picadilly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Picadilly St have a pool?
No, 1416 Picadilly St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Picadilly St have accessible units?
No, 1416 Picadilly St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Picadilly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Picadilly St does not have units with dishwashers.
