Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B

1340 West 42nd Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 1340 42nd A & B · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent offers another great property!

Style:
Duplex (Side by Side)
#A: (right) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B: (left) 5 bed, 2 bath

Lease Dates:
#A: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available
#B: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available

Features:
Full kitchen
Central AC/Heat
Fenced in back yard with large decks
Carpet flooring in Unit A
Unit B has wood planking flooring and is a mirror image of unit A
Security System installed in unit A

Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have any available units?
1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have?
Some of 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B currently offering any rent specials?
1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B pet-friendly?
No, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B offer parking?
Yes, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B does offer parking.
Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have a pool?
No, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B does not have a pool.
Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have accessible units?
No, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B does not have units with dishwashers.
