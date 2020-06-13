1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B

Amenities

Style:

Duplex (Side by Side)

#A: (right) 5 bed, 2 bath

#B: (left) 5 bed, 2 bath



Lease Dates:

#A: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available

#B: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available



Features:

Full kitchen

Central AC/Heat

Fenced in back yard with large decks

Carpet flooring in Unit A

Unit B has wood planking flooring and is a mirror image of unit A

Security System installed in unit A



Utilities Not Included:

Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



