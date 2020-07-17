Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1303 Redgate Avenue Available 07/25/20 RENOVATED HOME WITH THAT CHARM APPEAL! GREAT LOCATION WITH FENCED BACK YARD AND A SHED! - COMING SOON, Lovely renovated home that still has that charm appeal. Three bedrooms, two downstairs bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and one large bedroom upstairs with new carpet. One bathroom, living room, dining room, as well as a play/office room with finished hardwood floors. Refinished kitchen and bathroom cabinets,newer kitchen counter tops and faucets. Electric stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, all newer windows, electric hot water heater, newer gas central HVAC. Comes with a stack-able washer/dryer (convenience items only). Fenced in back yard with storage shed and a two car driveway. Great location right across from Orapax, Chelsea district, close to Sentara, EVMS, Kings Daughters and Ghent.



Keep this in your sights, not able to view until after July 25th. Call Agent Vickie Hudson after July 25th, for viewing.



Pets Neg., Dogs under 25lbs.



