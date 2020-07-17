All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1303 Redgate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1303 Redgate Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1303 Redgate Avenue

1303 Redgate Avenue · (757) 583-1801 ext. 9773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1303 Redgate Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Lamberts Point Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 Redgate Avenue · Avail. Jul 25

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1303 Redgate Avenue Available 07/25/20 RENOVATED HOME WITH THAT CHARM APPEAL! GREAT LOCATION WITH FENCED BACK YARD AND A SHED! - COMING SOON, Lovely renovated home that still has that charm appeal. Three bedrooms, two downstairs bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors and one large bedroom upstairs with new carpet. One bathroom, living room, dining room, as well as a play/office room with finished hardwood floors. Refinished kitchen and bathroom cabinets,newer kitchen counter tops and faucets. Electric stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, all newer windows, electric hot water heater, newer gas central HVAC. Comes with a stack-able washer/dryer (convenience items only). Fenced in back yard with storage shed and a two car driveway. Great location right across from Orapax, Chelsea district, close to Sentara, EVMS, Kings Daughters and Ghent.

Keep this in your sights, not able to view until after July 25th. Call Agent Vickie Hudson after July 25th, for viewing.

Pets Neg., Dogs under 25lbs.

(RLNE1987340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Redgate Avenue have any available units?
1303 Redgate Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Redgate Avenue have?
Some of 1303 Redgate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Redgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Redgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Redgate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Redgate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Redgate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1303 Redgate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Redgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Redgate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Redgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1303 Redgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Redgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1303 Redgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Redgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Redgate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1303 Redgate Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23510
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity