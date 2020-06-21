All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

1138 Magnolia Ave

1138 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Magnolia Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Larchmont-Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in desirable Larchmont neighborhood with excellent elementary school. Bright, open floor plan with original hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite tops, center island, and stainless appliances. Newer windows, heat and A/C. Large rooms with high ceilings. Master bedroom has bonus room as nursery or office. Washer and Dryer included. Large fenced back yard with detached garage. Near NOB Base, NATO, ODU, shopping, restaurants, trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
1138 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 1138 Magnolia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Magnolia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1138 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Magnolia Ave does offer parking.
Does 1138 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 1138 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1138 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
