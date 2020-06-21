1138 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in desirable Larchmont neighborhood with excellent elementary school. Bright, open floor plan with original hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite tops, center island, and stainless appliances. Newer windows, heat and A/C. Large rooms with high ceilings. Master bedroom has bonus room as nursery or office. Washer and Dryer included. Large fenced back yard with detached garage. Near NOB Base, NATO, ODU, shopping, restaurants, trails and parks.