Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5 BED / 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY - Beautiful Historic Home with fantastic inviting front porch. Two parking spaces off street plus on street for guests. Huge rooms and hardwood floors. Kitchen renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms also updated. Enjoy restaurants and McAurthur Mall. Pets welcome up to 50 lbs.



This property is available now. Please call Penny Ruperti at 757-623-3003 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5172812)