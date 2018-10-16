1005 Woodrow Avenue

Amenities

This two bed one bath condo is conveniently located in the sought-after West Ghent area of Downton Norfolk! There are plenty of restaurants, bars, and shopping within walking/ biking distance. It's also convenient to Granby St, Colley Ave, ODU, EVMS, and the Naval Shipyard. The Unit features ample natural light, large closets, and the rooms are spacious. The building is quiet and a communal Washer/ Dryer is easily accessIble on the building floor. The building also features keyed entry and an elevator! You'll have a reserved parking spot in the parking lot off-street as well as ample street parking for visitors. A private large exterior storage closet is included that can accommodate a bicycle. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Sorry, no pets allowed. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. Ask about our $0 Cash Security Deposit option for those that qualify. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available now!!!