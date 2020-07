Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!



With its rolling lawns and Cape Cod-inspired architecture, Tech Center Square Apartment Homes is every bit a welcome refuge from a hectic world. Our completely upgraded features package – including all-new vacation-inspired pool and swank outdoor social spaces - is designed to make your life very, very comfortable. The apartments, too, have been given an extreme makeover of sorts, with all-new kitchens and baths and designer details.