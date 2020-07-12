/
downtown newport news
239 Apartments for rent in Downtown Newport News, Newport News, VA
12 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
1 Unit Available
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.
1 Unit Available
3015 West Avenue
3015 West Avenue, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo located right near shipyard. Easy access to highway. Spacious open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and full appliance package including washer and dryer. Call today for private viewing.
1 Unit Available
317 49th Street
317 49th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1238 sqft
Twin home within blocks of shipyard. Covered front porch. Great room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to rear deck. Dining area with bar seating as well as table space. Kitchen opens to dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Newport News
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
1 Unit Available
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
7204 Marshall Avenue
7204 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1048 sqft
New Market - Lovely three bedroom, one bath home also features a living room, and a large eat-in kitchen which has been totally renovated recently. The laundry closet has enough space to house a full sized washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1605 Rolfe Place
1605 Rolfe Place, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Spacious home tucked away offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, W/D units. First floor bedroom with bath attached. Window units for AC. Gas for heating. Available for immediate rental.
1 Unit Available
857 28th Street
857 28th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1019 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME! TWO STORY. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING! AVAILABLE FOR NEGOTIABLE OCCUPANCY- CURRENT TENANT WILL MOVE WITHIN 30 DAYS ONCE NEW TENANT IS SECURED
1 Unit Available
618 35th Street
618 35th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
972 sqft
ONE (1) STORY SINGLE FAMILY - WITH SCREEN IN FRONT PORCH - WITH NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - WITH NEWER WINDOWS - LIVING ROOM - WITH THREE (3) BEDROOMS - WITH A NICE BACKYARD-
1 Unit Available
753 20th Street
753 20th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 753 20th Street in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
643 33rd Street
643 33rd Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Recently remodeled home with large detached garage - perfect for storage. Front closed in porch makes a perfect space for an in home office. Call today for your private showing.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Newport News
15 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
14 Units Available
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
6 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
4 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
25 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
8 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
2 Units Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
5 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1270 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.