All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 811 Hamder Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
811 Hamder Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

811 Hamder Way

811 Hamder Way · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA 23602
Kiln Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Hamder Way · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
guest parking
tennis court
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. 2 car garage! Large living room with fireplace off the kitchen. Large eat in kitchen & formal dining room. Enclosed sunroom with two entrances in plantation blinds.
** Extremely large master bedroom with skylights, jetted tub & standup shower and large double sink dressing area. Walk in closet and closet with shelves floor to ceiling. All three of the other supporting bedrooms are good size rooms with 6 foot with closets with sliding doors. Close to Langley Air Force Base, Christopher Newport University.
Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
780 Lynnhaven Pkwy #400
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Office- 757-395-4274
FAX- 757-395-4275

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5912828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Hamder Way have any available units?
811 Hamder Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Hamder Way have?
Some of 811 Hamder Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Hamder Way currently offering any rent specials?
811 Hamder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Hamder Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Hamder Way is pet friendly.
Does 811 Hamder Way offer parking?
Yes, 811 Hamder Way offers parking.
Does 811 Hamder Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Hamder Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Hamder Way have a pool?
Yes, 811 Hamder Way has a pool.
Does 811 Hamder Way have accessible units?
No, 811 Hamder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Hamder Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Hamder Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 811 Hamder Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln
Newport News, VA 23602
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr
Newport News, VA 23601
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way
Newport News, VA 23606
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave
Newport News, VA 23607
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way
Newport News, VA 23608
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln
Newport News, VA 23608

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Apartments with PoolsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Campbell
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity