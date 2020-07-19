811 Hamder Way

Amenities

***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. 2 car garage! Large living room with fireplace off the kitchen. Large eat in kitchen & formal dining room. Enclosed sunroom with two entrances in plantation blinds.

** Extremely large master bedroom with skylights, jetted tub & standup shower and large double sink dressing area. Walk in closet and closet with shelves floor to ceiling. All three of the other supporting bedrooms are good size rooms with 6 foot with closets with sliding doors. Close to Langley Air Force Base, Christopher Newport University.

No Cats Allowed



