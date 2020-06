387 Deputy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT TO SETUP VIEWING. FORTY DOLLAR APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. RENTAL APPLICATION ATTACHED. NO PETS. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED.

WELL MAINTAINED RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH UPDATED CABINETS, NEW HVAC, HOTWATER HEATER, WINDOWS, CARPET, UPDATED BATHROOM AND MUCH MORE. PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH SHED AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SCHOOLS, SHOPS, INTERSTATE AND HOSPITALS. FOR RENTAL AND CREDIT APPLICATIONS PLEASE GO TO KEFFERREALTY.COM