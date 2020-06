Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

348 Helena Drive Available 07/01/20 348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance. The large fenced backyard also includes storage shed. The home is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Come and see your new home today!



No Pets Allowed



