2911 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2911 Chestnut Avenue

2911 Chestnut Avenue · (512) 320-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2911 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607
Newsome

Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - THIS IS FOR LAND ONLY THERE IS NO HOUSE
This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.

We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.

This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.

Text 254 307 2773 with address

Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..
Call for details today!

(RLNE3569678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
2911 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
Is 2911 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Chestnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
