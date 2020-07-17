2911 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - THIS IS FOR LAND ONLY THERE IS NO HOUSE

This lot affords you the ability to build the home you want at your own speed. You then choose the builder, materials, price, and schedule. It doesn't get more custom than that. Purchase this more than half acre lot and watch your future grow.



We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.



This property can also be used for: Vacation, Investment, Build your dream, a Place to park your cars and much more.



Text 254 307 2773 with address



Perfect to build on and a Great view, great location, great opportunity! Lot/Land to build On OR use as a parking lot..

Call for details today!



(RLNE3569678)