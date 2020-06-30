All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 267 Sherbrooke Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

267 Sherbrooke Dr.

267 Sherbrooke Drive · (757) 654-5116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA 23602
Peach Orchard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2800 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! - Property Id: 297416

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft. Eustis & Langley Air Force Base, I-64, and multiple shopping facilities. The area schools are among the best within the Newport News Public School district! This home has a fenced-in yard, which makes it perfect for outdoor entertaining, pets, and/or children! The bonus sunroom creates an environment of serenity; the fireplace adds an extra-flare (no pun intended); the loft is perfect for guests, or may serve as the "man/woman/teenaged-kid cave"! The main level has bamboo hardwood floors while the bedrooms are carpeted. There is also an attached 2-car garage in addition to a 4-car driveway. I know that you will love living here as much as I have!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/267-sherbrooke-dr.-newport-news-va/297416
Property Id 297416

(RLNE5937536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have any available units?
267 Sherbrooke Dr. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have?
Some of 267 Sherbrooke Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Sherbrooke Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
267 Sherbrooke Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Sherbrooke Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. offers parking.
Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have a pool?
No, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have accessible units?
No, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Sherbrooke Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Sherbrooke Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 267 Sherbrooke Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr
Newport News, VA 23601
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop
Newport News, VA 23606
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way
Newport News, VA 23606
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln
Newport News, VA 23608
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr
Newport News, VA 23606

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Apartments with PoolsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Campbell
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity