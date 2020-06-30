267 Sherbrooke Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home!



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft. Eustis & Langley Air Force Base, I-64, and multiple shopping facilities. The area schools are among the best within the Newport News Public School district! This home has a fenced-in yard, which makes it perfect for outdoor entertaining, pets, and/or children! The bonus sunroom creates an environment of serenity; the fireplace adds an extra-flare (no pun intended); the loft is perfect for guests, or may serve as the "man/woman/teenaged-kid cave"! The main level has bamboo hardwood floors while the bedrooms are carpeted. There is also an attached 2-car garage in addition to a 4-car driveway. I know that you will love living here as much as I have!

