Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 PM

227 Louise Drive

227 Louise Drive · (757) 517-2345
Location

227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA 23601
Swansea Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning. Large detached one car garage! Located near LAFB, Ft Eustis, shopping and more! No pets please. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.
*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**
*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Louise Drive have any available units?
227 Louise Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Louise Drive have?
Some of 227 Louise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 227 Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 227 Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Louise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
