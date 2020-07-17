227 Louise Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning. Large detached one car garage! Located near LAFB, Ft Eustis, shopping and more! No pets please. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.