Newport News, VA
108 Harpers Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

108 Harpers Drive

108 Harpers Drive · No Longer Available
Newport News
Location

108 Harpers Drive, Newport News, VA 23601
Swansea Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Great brick rancher, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, completely renovated offering 1,220 square feet of living space. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Gorgeous tiled bathrooms and shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Gas heat, central air conditioning, electric water heater. Detached garage, separate storage shed, back porch, fenced back yard. Dog friendly! This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Harpers Drive have any available units?
108 Harpers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Harpers Drive have?
Some of 108 Harpers Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Harpers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Harpers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Harpers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Harpers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Harpers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Harpers Drive does offer parking.
Does 108 Harpers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Harpers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Harpers Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Harpers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Harpers Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Harpers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Harpers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Harpers Drive has units with dishwashers.
