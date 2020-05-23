All apartments in Newington
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8455 Canyon Oak Dr

8455 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8455 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
8455 Canyon Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful meticulously kept 3 level townhome with Loft - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this 3 level 2 bedroom with loft townhome. The home features beautiful brick face, and equally attractive spiral staircase leading from the deck to the backyard. Main level features hardwood flooring and fireplace. This home has a newer hvac and water heater, plus updated vinyl windows. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. This home backs to trees and the yard is fenced in. Lots of storage! Minutes from I-95 and Rolling Road. 2 assigned parking spaces, Community includes: Trash and Recycling collection, common area clean up/snow and leaf removal. Pets okay on case by case basis. 50.00 non refundable application fee per applicant. Contact Joe Costantini for showings and questions. Phone 571-501-3894, email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com

(RLNE5785879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have any available units?
8455 Canyon Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have?
Some of 8455 Canyon Oak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 Canyon Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8455 Canyon Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 Canyon Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8455 Canyon Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8455 Canyon Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.

