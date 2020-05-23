Amenities

8455 Canyon Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful meticulously kept 3 level townhome with Loft - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this 3 level 2 bedroom with loft townhome. The home features beautiful brick face, and equally attractive spiral staircase leading from the deck to the backyard. Main level features hardwood flooring and fireplace. This home has a newer hvac and water heater, plus updated vinyl windows. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. This home backs to trees and the yard is fenced in. Lots of storage! Minutes from I-95 and Rolling Road. 2 assigned parking spaces, Community includes: Trash and Recycling collection, common area clean up/snow and leaf removal. Pets okay on case by case basis. 50.00 non refundable application fee per applicant. Contact Joe Costantini for showings and questions. Phone 571-501-3894, email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com



(RLNE5785879)