2222 GREYWING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub

A HOME THAT FIT'S YOUR LIFESTYLE Surrounded by tons of conveniences. Quality of life is at a level 10. Potomac Town Center is a hop, skip and jump away. Enjoy summer evenings walking, shopping and eating outdoors. Let's enter in......Immaculant 3 level luxury townhome in sought after Potomac Club. Bright and open floor plan greet you upon entrance, flooded with natural light and gleaming dark cherry hardwood floors. Detailed custom woodwork throughout. Main level offers aspacious living/great room, floating wall shelves convey with property. Eat-in kitchen/ dining area walk out to private rear patio deck Cozy double sided gas fireplace divide the sun/morning room or office, it's up to you, from dining. Upper level hosts expansive master bedroom, soaking jacuzzi tub and 2 magnificient walk-in master closets you must see to believe, two additional, very spacious bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Head downstairs to lower level family room, 4th bedroom and full bath lead to private rear yard which faces trees. Neutral paint throughout, accent walls in designer colors. You'll love it. Super convenient access to I-95 North and South, Commuter lots, VRE, a commuters dream! Call for a showingAVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: July 15th......Sorry no smokers or vapers. No smoking or vaping allowed... Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Check out the virtual tour. COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR WEB BROWSER AND ENJOY TH VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/hffdBoeEWWo