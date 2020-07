Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Well Sought Potomac Club offers End Unit Spacious (Over 2200 sq ft) and Light-Filled home to call Home. 3 Large Bedrooms, Huge Open Floor Plan to include Kitchen, Family Room and Living Room/Dining Room. Private 1 Car Garage and Driveway. Amenities Galore with Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Gym, Meeting Room and more. Commuter Lots, Shopping, Eateries and More. Don't Delay. Come See it Today.