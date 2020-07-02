2100 Ballast Ln.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities

Welcome Home! LARGE house in the Port Potomac community. Corner Lot, HUGE kitchen with island and breakfast room overlooking the family room. Main level office! 5 bedrooms on the upper level! Basement is unfinished for all your storage needs. Close to I95, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.