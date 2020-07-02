All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like
2100 Ballast Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
2100 Ballast Ln
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

2100 Ballast Ln

2100 Ballast Lane · (703) 965-5381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2100 Ballast Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! LARGE house in the Port Potomac community. Corner Lot, HUGE kitchen with island and breakfast room overlooking the family room. Main level office! 5 bedrooms on the upper level! Basement is unfinished for all your storage needs. Close to I95, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2100 Ballast Ln have any available units?
2100 Ballast Ln has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Ballast Ln have?
Some of 2100 Ballast Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Ballast Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Ballast Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Ballast Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Ballast Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln offer parking?
No, 2100 Ballast Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Ballast Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln have a pool?
No, 2100 Ballast Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln have accessible units?
No, 2100 Ballast Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Ballast Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Ballast Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2100 Ballast Ln has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 BedroomsNeabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-DryersNeabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia