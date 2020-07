Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Hello, Welcome to 16848 Panorama Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 . Beautifully END townhome with single family feel and size, perfectly sited on an oversized lot backing to water views! Benefit from the MAIN LEVEL 2 car garage that opens to the kitchen upper level laundry with gas dryer, stunning hardwoods entire main level, double sided Huge MBR offers water views, secondary bedrooms quite large. Dual zone hvac , 30x15 Recreation room walks out to huge patio**