Neabsco, VA
14814 Potomac Branch Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:21 AM

14814 Potomac Branch Dr

14814 Potomac Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14814 Potomac Branch Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Stunning 3 Level Townhouse in Potomac Club, Gated Community! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted with a bedroom on your right or office with a full bathroom. Make your way to the back and you will see your attached 2 car garage. Move up the stairs to the 2nd floor and you will see the beautiful hardwood flooring and open floor plan. In the front you have your large living room with built-ins and sliding glass doors to your read deck. Moving on you see your dining room with butlers door to the kitchen. Look at that kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and room for a table. Lots of light! Make your way up to the 3rd level where you will see your master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and full master bath with soaking tub. Down the hall and to your left you find another full bathroom and two additional bedrooms with lots of light! Potomac Club has lots of amenities! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have any available units?
14814 Potomac Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have?
Some of 14814 Potomac Branch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14814 Potomac Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14814 Potomac Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 Potomac Branch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr offers parking.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14814 Potomac Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14814 Potomac Branch Dr has units with air conditioning.

