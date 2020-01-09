14814 Potomac Branch Dr

Amenities

Welcome Home! Stunning 3 Level Townhouse in Potomac Club, Gated Community! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted with a bedroom on your right or office with a full bathroom. Make your way to the back and you will see your attached 2 car garage. Move up the stairs to the 2nd floor and you will see the beautiful hardwood flooring and open floor plan. In the front you have your large living room with built-ins and sliding glass doors to your read deck. Moving on you see your dining room with butlers door to the kitchen. Look at that kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and room for a table. Lots of light! Make your way up to the 3rd level where you will see your master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet and full master bath with soaking tub. Down the hall and to your left you find another full bathroom and two additional bedrooms with lots of light! Potomac Club has lots of amenities! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.