14716 MASON CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely upper level condominium townhome close to Rt 1, 95, shopping, hospital. Right down the street from VRE and bus. One car garage and driveway parking. Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Small balcony off kitchen. Huge rooms, open floor plan, windows are enormous and let in lots of light. Laundry conveniently upstairs. Gourmet kitchen, with pantry and island for seating. Apply online. Instruction sheet in docs section of listing. Virtual tour now available and preferred for viewing.