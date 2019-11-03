All apartments in Neabsco
14656 CROSSFIELD WAY

14656 Crossfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

14656 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse condo in a gated community with maintenance located in Woodbridge. Amenities in the community include indoor pool, Climbing Wall, Outdoor pool with Sundeck, tennis courts, Clubhouse and fitness pool, Tot lots/Playground. Approximately 6 minutes to I-95, Stonebridge Potomac town center right across from the community. Wood floors on main level, NEW AC, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, driveway parking and lots of on street parking. Please text/call 5718308070 with any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have any available units?
14656 CROSSFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have?
Some of 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14656 CROSSFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14656 CROSSFIELD WAY has units with air conditioning.

