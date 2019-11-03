14656 CROSSFIELD WAY

Amenities

Beautiful 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse condo in a gated community with maintenance located in Woodbridge. Amenities in the community include indoor pool, Climbing Wall, Outdoor pool with Sundeck, tennis courts, Clubhouse and fitness pool, Tot lots/Playground. Approximately 6 minutes to I-95, Stonebridge Potomac town center right across from the community. Wood floors on main level, NEW AC, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, driveway parking and lots of on street parking. Please text/call 5718308070 with any questions