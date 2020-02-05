16397 TOPSAIL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

What a fantastic home in Port Potomac neighborhood. This beautifully landscaped home has great curb appeal! Home opens up to hardwood floors and an open floor plan on the main level. Separate formal living room and dining area big enough for large entertaining parties. Light and Bright Gourmet kitchen with new appliances, big island, loads of cabinets, pantry, and tons of counter space. From the kitchen there is a quaint breakfast nook that all opens up to the wonderful family room. From the family room you can walk out to the over sized deck overlooking the beautiful back yard. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with walk-in closets and large bathroom, along with 3 additional big bedrooms. In the lower level there is a big rec space, a movie theater, a wet bar, and a full bath. The basement has doors to the back yard. This home gives you loads of space for everyone. The location is great for easy commuting to Rt. 1, I-95, and commuter lots. Close to Stonebridge shopping, Potomac Mills, Walmart, the Potomac River, and loads of restaurants and shopping.