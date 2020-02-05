All apartments in Neabsco
16397 TOPSAIL LANE
16397 TOPSAIL LANE

16397 Topsail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16397 Topsail Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
What a fantastic home in Port Potomac neighborhood. This beautifully landscaped home has great curb appeal! Home opens up to hardwood floors and an open floor plan on the main level. Separate formal living room and dining area big enough for large entertaining parties. Light and Bright Gourmet kitchen with new appliances, big island, loads of cabinets, pantry, and tons of counter space. From the kitchen there is a quaint breakfast nook that all opens up to the wonderful family room. From the family room you can walk out to the over sized deck overlooking the beautiful back yard. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with walk-in closets and large bathroom, along with 3 additional big bedrooms. In the lower level there is a big rec space, a movie theater, a wet bar, and a full bath. The basement has doors to the back yard. This home gives you loads of space for everyone. The location is great for easy commuting to Rt. 1, I-95, and commuter lots. Close to Stonebridge shopping, Potomac Mills, Walmart, the Potomac River, and loads of restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have any available units?
16397 TOPSAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have?
Some of 16397 TOPSAIL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16397 TOPSAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16397 TOPSAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16397 TOPSAIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE offer parking?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have a pool?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16397 TOPSAIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16397 TOPSAIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

