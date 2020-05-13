All apartments in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, VA
8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD
8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD

8805 Old Mount Vernon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8805 Old Mount Vernon Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location only 1/2 mile to Mt Vernon, 3 miles to Fort Belvoir and only 9 miles to downtown Alexandria Old Town. Easy access with GW Parkway and US Hwy Rt 1. Walk to the bus stop that takes folks to Metro Rail and other work locations like the Pentagon. Like to ride bicycles? The home is about a mile from the GW Parkway Bike Trail that goes from Mt Vernon all the way into Washington DC and the National Zoo among other great locations in the city. Brand new driveway and completely refinished hardwood floors through the home. Garage has a large separate area for workshops. The backyard has a patio and large flat yard for great activities to enjoy living here in Mt Vernon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have any available units?
8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have?
Some of 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD offers parking.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have a pool?
No, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

