8805 OLD MOUNT VERNON ROAD

Fantastic location only 1/2 mile to Mt Vernon, 3 miles to Fort Belvoir and only 9 miles to downtown Alexandria Old Town. Easy access with GW Parkway and US Hwy Rt 1. Walk to the bus stop that takes folks to Metro Rail and other work locations like the Pentagon. Like to ride bicycles? The home is about a mile from the GW Parkway Bike Trail that goes from Mt Vernon all the way into Washington DC and the National Zoo among other great locations in the city. Brand new driveway and completely refinished hardwood floors through the home. Garage has a large separate area for workshops. The backyard has a patio and large flat yard for great activities to enjoy living here in Mt Vernon.