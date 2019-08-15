All apartments in Mount Vernon
8703 GATESHEAD ROAD

8703 Gateshead Road · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Gateshead Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Meticulously maintained 5 bedroom, 3 full baths 2 half baths...which includes a large addition with a separate living room, bedroom, kitchen & bathroom w/roll-in shower. The spacious addition would be perfect as an in-law suite, home office or for college kids coming home! The main house has a spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen w/Granite counters & Stainless Steel appliances. The family room has a wood burning brick fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main & upper levels has been refinished. Sliding doors in the family room open to a deck overlooking natural park land. The lower level has a walkout to the back yard. This house has been freshly painted on all levels. This is a lovely colonial home located in the historic Mt. Vernon area that was part of George Washington's original five farms. This beautifully maintained home is in pristine, move-in condition. Nearby is a 15 acre park with tennis courts, basketball hoops and playground equipment. Nearby is Ft. Belvoir, George Washington's Mt Vernon estate, Old Town, bike & walking trails, plus the Potomac River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

