8703 GATESHEAD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court playground tennis court

Meticulously maintained 5 bedroom, 3 full baths 2 half baths...which includes a large addition with a separate living room, bedroom, kitchen & bathroom w/roll-in shower. The spacious addition would be perfect as an in-law suite, home office or for college kids coming home! The main house has a spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen w/Granite counters & Stainless Steel appliances. The family room has a wood burning brick fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main & upper levels has been refinished. Sliding doors in the family room open to a deck overlooking natural park land. The lower level has a walkout to the back yard. This house has been freshly painted on all levels. This is a lovely colonial home located in the historic Mt. Vernon area that was part of George Washington's original five farms. This beautifully maintained home is in pristine, move-in condition. Nearby is a 15 acre park with tennis courts, basketball hoops and playground equipment. Nearby is Ft. Belvoir, George Washington's Mt Vernon estate, Old Town, bike & walking trails, plus the Potomac River.