8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower. Laundry is conveniently located on the third floor. The main level features large windows throughout the combination living/dining room, family room with fireplace off the kitchen, and oversize kitchen with table space and seating at the island. French doors lead to the deck backing to trees. On the lower level, the large rec room has a separate storage area and access to the patio and rear yard. There~s also extra storage in the two-car garage under the stairs. Super convenient location just 2 miles to Ft. Belvoir, nearby shopping/restaurants, and minutes to Wegmans! METRO bus stop at the entrance to the community!