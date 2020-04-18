All apartments in Mount Vernon
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

8506 WAGON WHEEL ROAD

8506 Wagon Wheel Road · No Longer Available
Location

8506 Wagon Wheel Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully remodeled 4BR, 3BA Spit- Kitchen with granite, SS & ceramic tile floor opens to the living and dining rooms-hardwood floors on main level-6 panel doors replacement double pane windows-lower level with large family room and wood burning fireplace with large 3rd and 4th bedrooms and 3rd full bath - walkout to large fenced bkyd - deck overlooks bkyd - carport - close to Ft. Belvoir - Walk to elementary, high schools and Mt. Vernon Estate - Great commute along GW Pkway to Old Town - Owner is Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

