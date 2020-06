Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively updated and meticulously maintained split level home. Expansive main level with open concept living enhanced by walls of glass overlooking lush grounds. Home features 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths including master suite with private bath, hardwoods on main and upper level. Bedroom, half bath, and fireplace in lower level. 1 car garage and storage shed in back yard. This home has it all!