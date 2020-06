Amenities

Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot. Nice recreation room in lowerl level with 2nd fireplace. Separate laundry and storage rooms. Scenic commute along the GW Parkway - 5 minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 15 minutes to Old Town, 25 minutes to National Airport, 30/35 minutes to Washington DC/Pentagon.