5516 OLD MILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill

Beautiful, bright, sunny, updated split level. Open, updated kitchen with bar/counter seating overlooking the living room. Large master bedroom with seating area overlooking the spacious back yard. Another two well sized rooms. Updated bathrooms, beautiful, freshly refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted and brand new efficient windows installed. Backyard features a paved patio area perfect for grilling, chilling and dining in fresh air. This place is ready to sell and you could be the lucky one to rent it! WEGMANS, many dining options, and other fun stuff to do, less that 4 miles away. FORT BELVOIR just over a mile away. Mt Vernon Country Club across the street and historic George Washington's Mount Vernon just around the corner.