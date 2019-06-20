All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 5516 OLD MILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
5516 OLD MILL ROAD
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

5516 OLD MILL ROAD

5516 Virginia Highway 623 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5516 Virginia Highway 623, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Beautiful, bright, sunny, updated split level. Open, updated kitchen with bar/counter seating overlooking the living room. Large master bedroom with seating area overlooking the spacious back yard. Another two well sized rooms. Updated bathrooms, beautiful, freshly refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted and brand new efficient windows installed. Backyard features a paved patio area perfect for grilling, chilling and dining in fresh air. This place is ready to sell and you could be the lucky one to rent it! WEGMANS, many dining options, and other fun stuff to do, less that 4 miles away. FORT BELVOIR just over a mile away. Mt Vernon Country Club across the street and historic George Washington's Mount Vernon just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have any available units?
5516 OLD MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have?
Some of 5516 OLD MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 OLD MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5516 OLD MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 OLD MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD has accessible units.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5516 OLD MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5516 OLD MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America