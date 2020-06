Amenities

Available Immediately. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse close to future Metro stop in Ashburn. Engineered hardwoods on the main level, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances (new refrrigerator). Flexible floor plan - up to 4 bedrooms or use the lower level room as an office. Open concept main level. Owners suite with walk in closet and private bath. Bedroom level laundry. no pets, no smoking