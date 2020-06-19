43787 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Check out the 3D virtual tour from anywhere without moving! View by clicking the video camera icon at MLS Listing (or) copy & paste the link to your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RUhpn59wUBG * Live at this town home style, stacked lower unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths * Condo backs to common area * Flowing wide plank floors on main level & upper level * Wood staircase * Upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, back splash & pendant lighting * Washer & Dryer @ Bedroom Level * His & Her Walk-In Closets in Master Bedroom * Dual Spa Shower @ Master Bath * Heart of Ashburn - Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center & more * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway & Dulles Toll Rd * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Excellence in style, function & location *