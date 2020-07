43402 THREE FORKS TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly yoga

RARELY AVAILABLE 2YR OLD NEW BUILT TH, ADJACENT TO THE NEWLY OPENING ASHBURN METRO, READY TO MOVE IN! SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE. WAKE UP TO MORNING SUN STREAMING IN TO YOUR LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, WITH UPGRADED MASTER BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. HEAD DOWN STAIRS TO YOUR GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL, BEFORE FIXING YOUR FIRST CUP OF COFFEE IN YOUR GOURMET KITCHEN BOASTING A LARGE ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS RANGE. AS THE DAY CONTINUES ON HEAD OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR TO THE COMMUNITY PARK, INCLUDING DOG PARK, PLAY AREAS, AMPHITHEATRE AND MILES OF TRAILS. NEED TO WORK FROM HOME, MAKE YOUR WAY UPSTAIRS TO YOUR BONUS SPACE WITH LARGE ROOFTOP TERRACE BOASTING ONE OF THE BEST VIEWS AND LOCATIONS IN WESTMORE. AS THE EVENING APPROACHES SETTLE IN WITH A GOOD BOOK ON YOUR 20' COVERED BALCONY FEATURING A COZY OUTDOOR STONE GAS FIREPLACE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS ROOM, YOGA AND CAFE, AS WELL AS A LARGE OUTDOOR POOL WITH CABANAS. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!