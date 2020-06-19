22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden gym internet access

1 roommate wanted. One bedroom and bath in this luxury 4 level townhouse. Furnished or Unfurnished Room. (bed, mattress, dresser, lamps, desk, etc). In the kitchen: pots, pans, spoons, forks, mugs, bowls, plates, etc - everything you can think of - you only need to bring your laptop, toothbrush, and clothes). Negotiable lease term.~2017 TH. See pics. 9 foot ceilings, Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Island & Stainless Appliances. Super close to the new Silver Line Metro, bike and pedestrian paths; near Harris Teeter and shops at Moorefield; clubhouse and fitness center; lake with boardwalk; community gardens & more! Available NOW! FIOS internet is 300 MB/s