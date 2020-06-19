All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE

22522 Ocean Cliff Square · No Longer Available
Location

22522 Ocean Cliff Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
community garden
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
internet access
1 roommate wanted. One bedroom and bath in this luxury 4 level townhouse. Furnished or Unfurnished Room. (bed, mattress, dresser, lamps, desk, etc). In the kitchen: pots, pans, spoons, forks, mugs, bowls, plates, etc - everything you can think of - you only need to bring your laptop, toothbrush, and clothes). Negotiable lease term.~2017 TH. See pics. 9 foot ceilings, Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Island & Stainless Appliances. Super close to the new Silver Line Metro, bike and pedestrian paths; near Harris Teeter and shops at Moorefield; clubhouse and fitness center; lake with boardwalk; community gardens & more! Available NOW! FIOS internet is 300 MB/s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have any available units?
22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have?
Some of 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22522 OCEAN CLIFF SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
