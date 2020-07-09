22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage media room

Live 1/2 mile from the future Silver Line Metro! Live in a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, and 2 half bath townhouse with 4 stories! The entry level has an open recreation room with half bath, and 1 car garage in the rear. The main level has a lovely center gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark beautiful hardwood floors, and balcony. All bathrooms are upgraded. The 4th floor has a full bedroom and full bath as well as an open loft/additional living space. Large grassy space/linear park right in front of the house. Live right in front of the clubhouse, community pool, and fitness center. Also enjoy additional Westmoore amenities such as 2 parks with tot lots, jogging/walking trails, and future dog park and amphitheatre. Great location - close to the future metro, easy access to Dulles Greenway, not to far from One Loudoun and Route 7!