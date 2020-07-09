All apartments in Moorefield Station
22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE

22448 Morning Shade Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22448 Morning Shade Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Live 1/2 mile from the future Silver Line Metro! Live in a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, and 2 half bath townhouse with 4 stories! The entry level has an open recreation room with half bath, and 1 car garage in the rear. The main level has a lovely center gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dark beautiful hardwood floors, and balcony. All bathrooms are upgraded. The 4th floor has a full bedroom and full bath as well as an open loft/additional living space. Large grassy space/linear park right in front of the house. Live right in front of the clubhouse, community pool, and fitness center. Also enjoy additional Westmoore amenities such as 2 parks with tot lots, jogging/walking trails, and future dog park and amphitheatre. Great location - close to the future metro, easy access to Dulles Greenway, not to far from One Loudoun and Route 7!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have any available units?
22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have?
Some of 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22448 MORNING SHADE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

