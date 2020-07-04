All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

22342 Philanthropic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22342 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
This beautifully maintained 1,984 square foot, 4 level, 4 bedroom, 4 full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the heart of Ashburn VA in the urban and highly sought after Westmoore at Moorefield Station community. Newly built in 2017, this open floor plan home is complete with dark hardwood floors and upgraded built-ins, moldings, and trim throughout. The light and airy kitchen features quartz countertops, sleek shaker cabinets with a complimenting backslash and stainless steel appliances. A cozy deck is located right off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. In addition to the master bedroom and two guest bedrooms, the home also boasts a 4th floor private suite with a large bathroom and spacious walk in closet as well as a stunning roof-top terrace. The Westmoore at Moorefield Station community is located in Loudon County VA less than half a mile from the Moorefield Station Metro stop and adjacent to the Shoppes at Eastgate. Community amenities includes a clubhouse and fitness center, bike and walking paths, community garden plots, and a park with two playgrounds and a splash pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have any available units?
22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have?
Some of 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

