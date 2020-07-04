22342 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

Amenities

This beautifully maintained 1,984 square foot, 4 level, 4 bedroom, 4 full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the heart of Ashburn VA in the urban and highly sought after Westmoore at Moorefield Station community. Newly built in 2017, this open floor plan home is complete with dark hardwood floors and upgraded built-ins, moldings, and trim throughout. The light and airy kitchen features quartz countertops, sleek shaker cabinets with a complimenting backslash and stainless steel appliances. A cozy deck is located right off of the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. In addition to the master bedroom and two guest bedrooms, the home also boasts a 4th floor private suite with a large bathroom and spacious walk in closet as well as a stunning roof-top terrace. The Westmoore at Moorefield Station community is located in Loudon County VA less than half a mile from the Moorefield Station Metro stop and adjacent to the Shoppes at Eastgate. Community amenities includes a clubhouse and fitness center, bike and walking paths, community garden plots, and a park with two playgrounds and a splash pad.