Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill business center game room guest parking lobby package receiving pool table sauna

It's past "up and coming." It's already here. It's Modera Mosaic, right in the heart of the Mosaic District in upscale Merrifield, Virginia. Outside you'll see an artful approach in the contemporary architecture featuring clean lines, and brick and metal paneling. Inside you'll see a sophisticated style in the European cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. We know Northern Virginians love convenience. We do too! The Mosaic District - where you can walk to Merrifield's best shops, restaurants, and the metro. So whether you want to take a 10-minute drive to Tysons Corner, or walk across the street to the Angelika Film Center, there's always something to do. Even when you "stay in" you'll feel like you're doing something, as your options include things like getting a tan at the pool overlooked by the clubhouse, relaxing by the courtyard fire pit, or checking Facebook in the cyber cafe. We're just getting started.