Merrifield, VA
9302 SILVER MILL PL
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

9302 SILVER MILL PL

9302 Silver Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

9302 Silver Mill Place, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient to Vienna Metro (1/2 mile!)*This spacious townhome features NEW carpet throughout, NEW Paint, Gorgeous flagstone patio*Walk out basement*Lower Level rec room with fireplace and den w/full bath. No Pets and No smokers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have any available units?
9302 SILVER MILL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have?
Some of 9302 SILVER MILL PL's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 SILVER MILL PL currently offering any rent specials?
9302 SILVER MILL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 SILVER MILL PL pet-friendly?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL offer parking?
Yes, 9302 SILVER MILL PL offers parking.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have a pool?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL does not have a pool.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have accessible units?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 SILVER MILL PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9302 SILVER MILL PL does not have units with air conditioning.

