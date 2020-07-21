8918 GARDEN STONE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great close in community, convenient to metro, shopping center, Mosaic District and schools. Also on a nice quiet cul de sac w/huge private deck, all to love! This has a FULL finished basement with the 2 car garage behind the house not in it. HUGE deck on top of the 2 car garage has private view overlooking forest and the community jogging/exercise paved trail. Two Story Great Room off the Kitchen leads out to that deck! There's dual staircases to the fully finished basement, one is off the breakfast room and the other one is located between the great room and home office. The shared driveway is plowed via your homeowners dues which also covers the trash/recycling and maintenance of the tennis courts, clubhouse, large playground and tons of green space. The neighborhood is dog friendly and landlord will consider a dog on a case by case basis. The home is situated and the end of a cul de sac. Armistead Park's jogging/exercising paved trail is directly behind your lot. Plus walking distance to Pan Am Shopping Center or even Vienna Metro Station. Bus ride stop is a quick walk away on rte 50. Please go down the driveway and park behind the house in front of the garage bc the lockbox is on the back door.