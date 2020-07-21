All apartments in Merrifield
8918 GARDEN STONE LANE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

8918 GARDEN STONE LANE

8918 Garden Stone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Garden Stone Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great close in community, convenient to metro, shopping center, Mosaic District and schools. Also on a nice quiet cul de sac w/huge private deck, all to love! This has a FULL finished basement with the 2 car garage behind the house not in it. HUGE deck on top of the 2 car garage has private view overlooking forest and the community jogging/exercise paved trail. Two Story Great Room off the Kitchen leads out to that deck! There's dual staircases to the fully finished basement, one is off the breakfast room and the other one is located between the great room and home office. The shared driveway is plowed via your homeowners dues which also covers the trash/recycling and maintenance of the tennis courts, clubhouse, large playground and tons of green space. The neighborhood is dog friendly and landlord will consider a dog on a case by case basis. The home is situated and the end of a cul de sac. Armistead Park's jogging/exercising paved trail is directly behind your lot. Plus walking distance to Pan Am Shopping Center or even Vienna Metro Station. Bus ride stop is a quick walk away on rte 50. Please go down the driveway and park behind the house in front of the garage bc the lockbox is on the back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have any available units?
8918 GARDEN STONE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have?
Some of 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8918 GARDEN STONE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE offers parking.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have a pool?
No, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 GARDEN STONE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
