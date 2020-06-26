3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE

Amenities

Most popular Armistead model in highly sought after Barkley/Armistead Park. This 4 bedroom, 2-Car Garage, Single Family Home with Cul De Sac location (east/west) is located in the heart of the community close to tennis courts, clubhouse, tot lot and walking trails. This home is an entertainers delight with large, open chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, loads of countertop space and breakfast room with access to huge deck and larger, flat, fenced-in rear yard. Family room offers 11 foot ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplace. Work from home made easy with the main level office including french doors for privacy. Room for everyone with 4 Bedrooms upstairs all with cathedral ceilings. This home offers laundry convenience with washer & dryer on the bedroom level or where it's currently located in the basement. Large Recreation Room can be multi zoned or used as home theatre, play room, home gym or possibly a nanny or in-law suite with full bathroom. Excellent commuter options via routes 29, 50, 66, 495. Conveniently located close to Mosaic District and either Dunn Loring or Vienna Metro stations.