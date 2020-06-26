All apartments in Merrifield
3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE
3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE

3011 Barkley Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Barkley Gate Lane, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
Most popular Armistead model in highly sought after Barkley/Armistead Park. This 4 bedroom, 2-Car Garage, Single Family Home with Cul De Sac location (east/west) is located in the heart of the community close to tennis courts, clubhouse, tot lot and walking trails. This home is an entertainers delight with large, open chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, loads of countertop space and breakfast room with access to huge deck and larger, flat, fenced-in rear yard. Family room offers 11 foot ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplace. Work from home made easy with the main level office including french doors for privacy. Room for everyone with 4 Bedrooms upstairs all with cathedral ceilings. This home offers laundry convenience with washer & dryer on the bedroom level or where it's currently located in the basement. Large Recreation Room can be multi zoned or used as home theatre, play room, home gym or possibly a nanny or in-law suite with full bathroom. Excellent commuter options via routes 29, 50, 66, 495. Conveniently located close to Mosaic District and either Dunn Loring or Vienna Metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have any available units?
3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have?
Some of 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE offers parking.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have a pool?
No, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 BARKLEY GATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
