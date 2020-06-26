All apartments in Merrifield
Merrifield, VA
2805 GROVEMORE LANE
2805 GROVEMORE LANE

2805 Grovemore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Grovemore Lane, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Fresh paint from top to bottom, new flooring on entire main level and baths. Fresh landscaping in front and rear yard - this home is ready for immediate move in**. Close to Dunn Loring metro & Mosaic District shops, restaurants and more! Open updated kitchen with maple cabinets , granite countertops and stainless appliances. Large living/dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.55 baths. Lower level walk out with rec room w/fireplace. Rear yard is fenced for extra privacy. Large utility and storage room too. Great community. 2 parking spaces and lots of extra community parking. Owner/agent. Come tour this property it will not be here for long. Prime location to shopping and major transportation routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have any available units?
2805 GROVEMORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have?
Some of 2805 GROVEMORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 GROVEMORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2805 GROVEMORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 GROVEMORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE offers parking.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have a pool?
No, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 GROVEMORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 GROVEMORE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
