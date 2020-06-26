2805 GROVEMORE LANE

Amenities
**Fresh paint from top to bottom, new flooring on entire main level and baths. Fresh landscaping in front and rear yard - this home is ready for immediate move in**. Close to Dunn Loring metro & Mosaic District shops, restaurants and more! Open updated kitchen with maple cabinets , granite countertops and stainless appliances. Large living/dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.55 baths. Lower level walk out with rec room w/fireplace. Rear yard is fenced for extra privacy. Large utility and storage room too. Great community. 2 parking spaces and lots of extra community parking. Owner/agent. Come tour this property it will not be here for long. Prime location to shopping and major transportation routes.