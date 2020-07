Amenities

3BR, 3.5BA upgraded from top to bottom, Hardwood floor throughout on Main level. New windows, New roof, New paint. Kitchen all stainless steel appliances, updated carbine, granite countertop. Remodeled All bathrooms. Basement Den/office could be converted to a 4th bedroom. Dunn Loring metro station and Mosaic shopping center in less then 1 mile.